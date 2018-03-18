Suspect Shot Dead by Sheriff’s Deputies in South El Monte

A person was shot and killed while deputies were responding to a call in South El Monte Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officials were called to the 900 block of Durfee Avenue regarding a possible burglary or prowler around 8:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson and news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

By 8:53 a.m., deputies had shot a suspect, the spokesperson said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say whether the suspect was believed to be armed. It was also unclear how many deputies fired their weapons, how many shots were fired, or how many times the person was struck.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were responding to investigate the shooting, as is the department’s protocol.

No further details were immediately available.