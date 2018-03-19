5 Students Struck by Car Outside Paramount High School

Five students at Paramount High School were hit by a car while walking near campus on Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Downey avenues, at the northeast corner of the school, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Harold Morrow and L.A. County fire officials.

Four of the victims were taken to trauma centers, L.A. County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina said, and at least one was in serious condition, according to sheriff’s officials. But authorities could not provide further details on their conditions, or that of the fifth victim.

The vehicle that struck them was out of control, deputies said, but it was unclear whether the driver had been detained.

Morrow confirmed the victims were students, but no other identifying information about them was released.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.