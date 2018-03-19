Free Shred Events Around Los Angeles Area Offered Amid Tax Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

H&R Block is hosting a free community shredding event at locations around Southern California from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 24.

Each participant is allowed one box of personal information to be shredded, allowing taxpayers to safeguard their own information, and to learn best practices and other ways to protect themselves from tax identity theft, according to H&R Block.

H&R Block locations are offering the shredding service:

4855 W. Pico Blvd., Pico & Highland Center, Los Angeles

4929 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 101

2383 N. Oxnard Blvd., Vineyard Plaza

1240 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., South Bay

20016 Hawthorne Blvd.

13534 E. Whittier Blvd., The Quad at Whittier

349 E. Main St., Suite 102, Alhambra Courtyard

533 N. Azusa Ave., Covina Village Plaza