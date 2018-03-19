Free Shred Events Around Los Angeles Area Offered Amid Tax Season

H&R Block is hosting a free community shredding event at locations around Southern California from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 24.
Each participant is allowed one box of personal information to be shredded, allowing taxpayers to safeguard their own information, and to learn best practices and other ways to protect themselves from tax identity theft, according to H&R Block.
H&R Block locations are offering the shredding service:
- 4855 W. Pico Blvd., Pico & Highland Center, Los Angeles
- 4929 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 101
- 2383 N. Oxnard Blvd., Vineyard Plaza
- 1240 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., South Bay
- 20016 Hawthorne Blvd.
- 13534 E. Whittier Blvd., The Quad at Whittier
- 349 E. Main St., Suite 102, Alhambra Courtyard
- 533 N. Azusa Ave., Covina Village Plaza
34.048466 -118.342785