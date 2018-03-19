House Fire in Compton Leaves 2 People Injured, 2 Dogs Dead: LASD

A house fire in Compton left two people injured and two dogs dead early Monday, according to authorities.

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire officials responded to the incident in the 16300 block of South Essey Avenue at 12:43 a.m., the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said. Crews extinguished the blaze in about 13 minutes, according to the Fire Department.

Two female victims suffered smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said. They were in critical condition and taken to local hospitals, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities declared the two dogs dead.

Arson and explosives investigators were examining the incident.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton station at 310-605-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Structure Fire: 16000 Essey Ave #UnicorporatedCompton #FS31 units on scene of a residential fire w/ heavy smoke and fire conditions. KD of fire in 13 mins. 2 victims found w/smoke inhalation transported to local trauma center. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KnmJ7GCBgv — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) March 19, 2018