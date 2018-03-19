Los Alamitos Weighs Proposal That Would Exempt O.C. City From California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

Since California became the center of the resistance to President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, so-called sanctuary policies have taken root across the state.

Supporters of Senate Bill 54, California's so-called sanctuary law, at a rally in Los Angeles. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The movement went statewide with Senate Bill 54, an initiative by lawmakers to protect immigrants without legal residency by restricting local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Now, one Southern California city may want out.

On Monday, the Los Alamitos City Council is set to consider an ordinance that exempts the small Orange County municipality from the state's sanctuary law, which took effect in January.

