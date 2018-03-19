Montclair Woman ID’d as Hiker Who Died After Falling From Waterfall in Cleveland National Forest: Coroner

A 33-year-old Montclair woman has been identified by the Orange County Coroner as the person who authorities say died after falling from a 200-foot waterfall in Cleveland National Forest.

Joy Welling was confirmed as the person found dead after a hiker called to report his hiking partner had fallen from a rocky area near the Blue Jay Campground off Ortega Highway, authorities said.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. and when emergency responders arrived, they discovered the man uninjured but the woman deceased, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating how Welling fell and died.

OCFA Helicopter hoisting their Paramedic rescuers with their rescue gear after recovering the rock climber who had fallen from the waterfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o6KVA0LOrF — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 18, 2018