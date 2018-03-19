Montclair Woman ID’d as Hiker Who Died After Falling From Waterfall in Cleveland National Forest: Coroner

A 33-year-old Montclair woman has been identified by the Orange County Coroner as the person who authorities say died after falling from a 200-foot waterfall in Cleveland National Forest.
Joy Welling was confirmed as the person found dead after a hiker called to report his hiking partner had fallen from a rocky area near the Blue Jay Campground off Ortega Highway, authorities said.
The call came in around 12:30 p.m. and when emergency responders arrived, they discovered the man uninjured but the woman deceased, authorities said.
Law enforcement officials are still investigating how Welling fell and died.
33.652855 -117.449849