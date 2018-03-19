Nor’easter Bringing Snowfall Will Be Fourth Storm to Hit East Coast This Month

Spring begins Tuesday, but winter isn’t ready to retire just yet.

A low-pressure system moving across the Southeast Monday is expected to develop into yet another nor’easter beginning Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Jenn Varian. This incoming storm, which will bring rain and snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, will be the fourth storm to ravage the East Coast in less than three weeks.

The weather models on Monday show the storm tracking closer to the coast than the day before, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said Monday morning, meaning there’s a higher likelihood for snow in the big East Coast cities.

Areas of the mid-Atlantic could see some snowfall as early as Monday night, she said, and snow is likely to keep falling Tuesday through Wednesday. Boston could get 2-4 inches of snow and 3-6 inches could fall on Washington, D.C., she said.

However, there is still some uncertainty in the track of this storm. If it tracks further offshore, the big Northeastern cities will see little to no snow, she said.

The National Weather Service also said the eastern coast of Massachusetts may be vulnerable to flooding early Thursday morning. Tides in Boston are forecast around 12 feet on Thursday, Brink said.

New England is still reeling from last week’s storm, which the weather service declared a blizzard. Before that, a storm dropped heavy, wet snow in areas west of Interstate 95 and left one person dead in New York state.

On March 2, a nor’easter that morphed into a “bomb cyclone” slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, hurricane-force wind gusts and significant coastal flooding. The storm left six people dead from falling trees, and about 900,000 people lost power.

Nor’easters aren’t uncommon for New England during this time of year, Varian said. They can occur any time of year, but they’re strongest from September to April.