Santa Barbara County Orders Mandatory Evacuations Amid ‘High’ Threat of Rock Falls, Mudslides

Residents in Santa Barbara County were ordered to evacuate — for the third time this month — ahead of a powerful storm that’s expected to drench Southern California starting Tuesday night.

Those who live below mountains ravaged by the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier fires must be out of their homes by noon Tuesday. To see if your home is included, check the county’s interactive map.

Authorities said the storm is expected to drop 5 to 10 inches of rain in the foothills and mountains, “significantly” more total rainfall than on Jan. 9, when mudslides swept through Montecito, killing 21 people and destroying homes. That day, the storm brought 3 to 6 inches of rain to the region.

Forecasters expect a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain an hour, which is enough to trigger debris flows and flash floods.

