Singer Trey Songz Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence: LAPD

Barely a month after R&B performer Trey Songz was accused of punching and choking a woman at a Hollywood Hills party, Los Angeles police have booked the performer on suspicion of domestic violence.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested early Monday morning by Hollywood Division officers, according to Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez.

Soon afterward, the 33-year-old was released from custody on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s inmate information center.

In a statement posted to his verified Twitter account just before he surrendered to police, Songz said he was being falsely accused.

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018