Singer Trey Songz Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence: LAPD

Posted 2:07 PM, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, March 19, 2018
Recording artist Trey Songz performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on June 1, 2017. (Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Barely a month after R&B performer Trey Songz was accused of punching and choking a woman at a Hollywood Hills party, Los Angeles police have booked the performer on suspicion of domestic violence.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested early Monday morning by Hollywood Division officers, according to Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez.

Soon afterward, the 33-year-old was released from custody on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s inmate information center.

In a statement posted to his verified Twitter account just before he surrendered to police, Songz said he was being falsely accused.

Andrea Buera, right, who is accusing Trey Songz of assaulting her, speaks during a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom in Woodland Hills on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

