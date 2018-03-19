Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with tips on which winter beauty products to get rid of and new products to add to your spring beauty stash. For more information on Stacy Cox and the products she mentioned in the segment, you can go to her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.
Spring Clean Your Beauty Stash With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
