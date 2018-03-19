Storm Expected Across Ventura, L.A. and Santa Barbara Counties Could Trigger Debris Flow in Burn Areas

A storm system moving toward Southern California will bring a “long period” of steady rain across the region this week and could trigger debris flows in recent burn areas, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning, said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. South-facing slopes could see up to 8 inches in some areas.

“It’s a type of system we’re not used to in Southern California,” Hall said, warning commuters about potential roadway flooding and traffic impacts in Malibu and Topanga Canyon. “I think some of our infrastructure will struggle to handle” it.

Rainfall rates could exceed a half-inch per hour, which is enough to cause mudflows and flash flooding.

A significant storm system still on track to bring rain to #SoCal Tue-Thu! Flash flooding possible in many areas, flooding& debris flows possible near recent burn areas. #CAstorm #Cawx pic.twitter.com/fNIvBrc489 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 18, 2018

