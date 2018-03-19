Student Advocating for Gun Control Gets Suspended for Using Expletive in Call to Nevada Lawmaker’s Office

Last week, Noah Christiansen walked out of school, along with thousands of other students across the country, as a part of the nationwide protest to bring about gun control legislation.

During those 17 minutes out of class at Robert McQueen High School in Reno, he called the office of his congressman — Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) — to urge him to do his part and got a staff member on the phone. Christiansen made his case and, in a moment of frustration, he used an expletive. Yes, it was the big one. No, the staffer didn’t like it.

A few hours later, Christiansen learned he’d been suspended for two days. “For being disrespectful and insubordinate,” he said by phone Monday from Reno. Turns out, Amodei’s staffer had contacted the school to tell the principal about Christiansen’s choice of words.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada wrote a letter to the school asking that the suspension be scrubbed from his record and that Christiansen be reinstated as student body secretary-treasurer, arguing the discipline violated Christiansen’s First Amendment rights.

