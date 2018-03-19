Ticket Proceeds for Seat Where Kirk Gibson’s ’88 World Series Home Run Ball Landed to Help Parkinson’s Research

The Dodgers and former World Series hero Kirk Gibson have joined forces on a ticket-price increase that should be easy for fans to rally around.

Gibson, whose dramatic Game 1 walk-off homer off Oakland Athletics closer Dennis Eckersley catapulted the Dodgers toward their last championship in 1988, and the team announced on Monday that the seat in the right-field pavilion where the home-run ball landed will be painted blue and signed by Gibson.

The price of Seat 1 in Row D of Section 302, normally about $50 a game, will be raised to $150 a game this season, with $100 from each ticket going to the Kirk Gibson Foundation to help raise funds for Parkinson’s disease research.

“Anything anybody can to do help raise funds for and the awareness of Parkinson’s, I’m very interested in talking to,” Gibson, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, said on a conference call.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.