Topanga Canyon Blvd. Partially Closed After Car Knocks Down Power Pole: Caltrans

The portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway was closed early Monday morning after a car knocked down a power pole, according to Caltrans officials.
No injuries were reported, according to the agency, which initally tweeted the roadway was expected to reopen by 2 p.m. but later said a “full reopening” would actually be expected at 9 p.m.
However, one lane of the boulevard will be reopened by 8:30 a.m., Caltrans officials said, with alternating traffic going northbound and southbound in that lane.
The closure was expected to continue for a few hours to make time for power pole repairs, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
Earlier in the morning, before dawn, Kimball said officials would have to wait for daylight to see if the roadway could be reopened sooner than 2 p.m.
