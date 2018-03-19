Topanga Canyon Blvd. Partially Closed After Car Knocks Down Power Pole: Caltrans

The portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway was closed early Monday morning after a car knocked down a power pole, according to Caltrans officials.

No injuries were reported, according to the agency, which initally tweeted the roadway was expected to reopen by 2 p.m. but later said a “full reopening” would actually be expected at 9 p.m.

However, one lane of the boulevard will be reopened by 8:30 a.m., Caltrans officials said, with alternating traffic going northbound and southbound in that lane.

The closure was expected to continue for a few hours to make time for power pole repairs, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

UPDATE: #Topanga Canyon Blvd, Route 27, is expected to have ONE LANE open by approx. 8:30am Flaggers will allow alternating traffic NB&SB on 1 lane. Expect delays! Use other routes if possible. #Caltrans cleaning oil & debris from road now. Full reopening approx. 9pm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 19, 2018

Earlier in the morning, before dawn, Kimball said officials would have to wait for daylight to see if the roadway could be reopened sooner than 2 p.m.

#Topanga Canyon Blvd (Route 27) is closed between #PCH (Route 1) and Grand View Dr. after a car knocked down a power pole. Estimated opening possibly 2 pm, subject to change. No injuries to driver. pic.twitter.com/yBS2ScSVCU — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 19, 2018

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.