UC President Calls for Guaranteed Admission of All Qualified Community College Students

University of California President Janet Napolitano said Monday she would work to guarantee admission of all qualified state community college students to the UC system.

“This would be a major leap for the University of California,” Napolitano said in remarks at a town hall Los Angeles forum marking the 150th anniversary of the UC system.

Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature have pressured UC officials to increase the number of transfer students they admit. Brown has withheld $50 million in state funding this year until UC meets several demands, including admitting one transfer student for every two freshman not only systemwide but at each of the nine undergraduate campuses. All campuses but UC Santa Cruz and UC Riverside have met the ratio.

Napolitano said the guarantee could be in place for fall 2019 but must be carefully implemented with the UC Academic Senate and community college officials “to make sure we get it right.” Academic leaders, for instance, would need to set eligibility standards, including what type of courses potential transfer students must take and what grades they need to get in them.

