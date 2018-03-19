Unlicensed Contractor Who Allegedly Targeted Seniors at Highland Mobile Home Park Arrested for Burglary: DA

An unlicensed contractor accused of persuading seniors to hire him for home improvement work and failing to finish the job has been arrested and charged for burglary, authorities announced Monday.

Redlands man Arturo Carrillo Lozano, 56, was arrested Thursday and charged with eight felony counts of burglary, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors also charged him with two counts of theft from an elder or dependent adult, one misdemeanor count of contracting without a license after two prior convictions, two misdemeanor counts of charging a down payment exceeding $1,000 or 10 percent of a home improvement contract, and one felony count of diverting construction funds exceeding $2,350.

Lozano specifically targeted senior citizens, many of whom lived in a mobile home park in Highland, said Steve Rivera, a senior investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims gave him a “large sum of money” for work Lozano did not complete, Rivera said. In some cases, Lozano allegedly did not start the task that had already been paid for and did not return the money.

The suspect was arraigned Friday via video and scheduled to have a pre-preliminary hearing on Wednesday. His bail was set at $500,000.

Lozano may have additional victims who have not alerted the authorities, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Individuals who believe they may have been targeted by Lozano since around September 2016 can call investigators at 909-382-7751.