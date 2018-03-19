Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Her Moreno Valley Home, Authorities Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A female resident has died after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle that crashed into a Moreno Valley home Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle into a residence in the 16000 block of Lake Victoria Drive, according to a statement from the Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department.

The first engine company to arrive found the victim trapped beneath the vehicle, the statement said. She died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The car appeared to crash into a room next to the garage of the two-story home, video from the scene showed. Most of the car ended up in the residence, with only the back portion sticking out amid clusters of debris that littered the front yard.

The vehicle's lone occupant, identified only as a male, was uninjured. He has been detained, according to a public information officer for the Moreno Valley Police Department, which is investigating the crash.

Authorities indicated that alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor.

Building and safety inspectors have responded to the location to check out the structure, fire officials said.

No additional information was provided.

KTLA's Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.