After 17 Years on the Run, Couple Sentenced in Sexual Assault of 16-Year-Old Who Attended Private School They Ran in South L.A.

A couple who authorities had been attempting to locate for nearly two decades has been convicted and sentenced in the 2000 sexual assault of a girl who attended a private school they owned and operated in South Los Angeles.

Both Joseph Green, 52, and 43-year-old Chanell Warren pleaded no contest to their respective charges in the case on Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Green was accused of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse and sodomy with the 16-year-old student at Enlightened Minds School, a K-12 facility he founded with his wife in Hyde Park in 1998. Green was already a registered sex offender at the time, having been charged with three counts of sexually molesting a minor two years prior, and the couple used fake names to fool authorities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Warren pleaded to two counts of oral copulation on the same girl, who was sexually assaulted in an RV parked in front of the couple’s home in February 2000 after Green had approached her at school. The pair continued to sexually abuse the girl over the next several weeks, according to prosecutors.

Both had also been charged with sexual penetration by a foreign object, but enter a plea on that count, likely as part of an agreement with prosecutors, though none was disclosed.

The allegations first surfaced after a school camping trip, when other students noticed the girl was the only one sleeping in a room with the two adults, Los Angeles police investigators told the Times. The girl then disclosed to her sexual involvement with the pair to other students.

After the crimes were reported to authorities in March 2000, Green and Warren escaped to Florida, where they lived under false names until they were arrested in October 2017.

Shortly before they were captured, they had involved with a network of homeschools and were considering buying another school, CNN reported.

Green was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, while Warren was sentenced to three years. Both were been required to register as sex offenders, DA’s officials said, though Green can already be found in California’s Megan’s Law registry under previous charges.