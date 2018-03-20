Ex-NFL Player Jonathan Martin Charged in Connection With Threats Involving Harvard Westlake

Former NFL player and Harvard-Westlake alumnus Jonathan Martin has been charged with making criminal threats in connection with an Instagram post that displayed a shotgun and referenced the school by name.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein confirmed that charges had been filed against Martin, 28, and a warrant issued for his arrest.

“However,” he said, “we are talking with his attorney.”

Rubenstein said he did not know details about the charges, but a law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were connected to last month’s social media post that named the school.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.