Ex-NFL Player Jonathan Martin Charged in Connection With Threats Involving Harvard Westlake

Posted 5:32 AM, March 20, 2018, by

Former NFL player and Harvard-Westlake alumnus Jonathan Martin has been charged with making criminal threats in connection with an Instagram post that displayed a shotgun and referenced the school by name.

Jonathan Martin talks to the media after the rookie minicamp on May 4, 2012 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. (Credit: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein confirmed that charges had been filed against Martin, 28, and a warrant issued for his arrest.

“However,” he said, “we are talking with his attorney.”

Rubenstein said he did not know details about the charges, but a law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were connected to last month’s social media post that named the school.

