Foods to Boost Your Brain & Memory With ‘Genius Foods’ Author Max Lugavere

Health and science journalist, brain food expert and author of “Genius Foods – Become Smarter, Happier, and More Productive While Protecting Your Brain for Life” Max Lugavere joined us live with foods to help you focus, learn, remember, create and more. The book is available on Amazon and on the book’s website. For more information on Max, visit his website.
