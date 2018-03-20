Marvel-Themed Super Hero Attractions to Replace A Bug’s Land at California Adventure

A new area planned for Disney California Adventure Park will bring characters from the Marvel universe to the Anaheim resort, the companies announced in a “sneak peek” at their plans Tuesday.

The new super hero land — which has not yet been given an official name — will be anchored by the existing Guardians of the Galaxy thrill ride “Mission: BREAKOUT!” and is expected to open in 2020, Marvel and Disney said in joint press releases.

To make space for the new attractions, the park is removing A Bug’s Land. The 3-D film experience “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” shuttered on Monday, with the rest of the area expected to follow suit later this summer.

Though few details have been released about the attractions that will replace them, the companies describe the new land as a “completely immersive Super Hero universe” that, along with rides, will feature a new live show.

The Guardians of the Galaxy crew will be joined by Spider-Man, the Avengers and other characters from Marvel films.

The current attraction that replaced the Hollywood Tower of Terror has become the “highest-rated” attraction at Disneyland Resort since its 2017 overhaul, the park said.

New Marvel lands are also planned for Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, including a “hyper-kinetic adventure” featuring Iron Man in Paris and Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed rides in Hong Kong.