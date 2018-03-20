Shooting Reported at High School in Maryland

Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting at the school, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website.

“The Sheriff’s office is on the scene; additional information to follow,” the school district said Tuesday, adding that the incident has been contained.

A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.

Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are en route to the reported shooting, that office tweeted.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police are going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

“I’m still a little shaken up,” he said.

