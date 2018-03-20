Now-Secret LAPD Body Camera Video Could Soon Become Public After Police Commission Vote Tuesday

The Los Angeles Police Department’s years-long practice of keeping video from body cameras and patrol cars under wraps will soon end if the agency’s civilian bosses approve a new policy Tuesday that requires the release of the now-secret recordings.

The five-person Police Commission is expected to vote in favor of the proposal, cementing a dramatic about-face for a department that refused to release such footage even as it rolled out thousands of body cameras in recent years.

The new approach will allow the public a firsthand look at some of the most crucial moments involving the LAPD: shootings by officers, deaths that occur in their custody, or other encounters when they use force that kills or seriously injures someone.

The implications could be felt beyond Los Angeles. Law enforcement agencies across the country are still struggling with when and how to release video — if at all. In California, lawmakers’ attempts at a statewide answer have repeatedly stalled, leaving a patchwork of policies with varying degrees of transparency.

