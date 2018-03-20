Officials Offer $50K Reward for Info in October Fatal Shooting of Man Riding Skateboard in Arleta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials Tuesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people involved in the October homicide of a man who was riding his skateboard in Arleta.

Angel Maciel, 28, was riding along the 9000 block of Stanwin Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 29, 2017 when a 1998 to 2000 Green Honda Accord pulled up to him. Multiple people inside the car accosted the victim and Maciel was shot multiple times, LAPD Detective Ryan Verna said during a news conference. Maciel was taken to a hospital where he died.

The car then drove off toward Van Nuys Boulevard, Verna said.

"We don't have a lot leads on this case," the detective admitted, saying police need the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

"It's been five months of frustration," Verna said.

He explained that investigators do not believe the shooting was random. While Maciel was not in a gang, he had friends in Arleta who were. He described the neighborhood as being a "gang area."

Maciel's girlfriend of four years, Stephanie, said Tuesday that she has no idea who killed her boyfriend. She described him as an "outgoing" and "caring" person who worked in flooring.

She said she and Maciel's family want justice for what happened to him.

"It’s hard for us not to know who it is, it’s a big empty feeling," Stephanie, who did not give her last name, said. "The pain in our hearts is going to be there, regardless, our whole lives, but we really need this closure."

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect car can call Valley bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-1921.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the amount of the reward. The story has been updated.