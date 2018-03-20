Over 30,000 Urged to Flee as ‘Strongest Storm of the Year’ Barrels Toward Burn Areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities ordered more than 30,000 Santa Barbara County residents and hundreds of Ventura County residents to flee their homes Tuesday afternoon as a massive storm lumbered out of the eastern Pacific Ocean and plotted a collision course with Southern California's fragile, fire-scarred coast.

The storm — a bloated atmospheric river of tropical moisture known as a "pineapple express" — should make landfall Tuesday night. By Friday, the system is predicted to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain along the coast and up to 10 inches in the mountains and foothills above Montecito, Carpinteria and Ojai.

"Right now … it's taking a bull's-eye shot at Santa Barbara County, the Thomas fire and Ventura County," said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service.

The rain comes just months after the largest fire on state record scorched more than 440 square miles of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, reducing thick forest and chapparral to ash and making steep hillsides susceptible to mud and debris flows.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Rain began about 2 hours ago, and here are totals since then. It's mostly light so far, but we expect the intensity to pick up this evening and overnight. You can see the recent burn areas outlined in red, which are primary areas of concern. #CAwx #SoCal #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/17ZDhFzM7W — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2018

People living near #ThomasFire burn areas advised to prepare for evacuations + register for #VCAlert. Visit https://t.co/7Y5goEusNH for real–time info on evacs, shelters & more. Para Información En Español haga clic aquí https://t.co/RT0a5YYO4h @Venturaoes @CountyVentura pic.twitter.com/crM3b8ctUS — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 20, 2018

According to Rob Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management, "If you haven't evacuated, you need to. The only right thing to do is to get out of the storm's way". #805strong #SantaBarbaraCounty #Montectio #Carpinteriahttps://t.co/SWVnUMKQoQ — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) March 20, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video