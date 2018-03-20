Police Search for Driver in Costa Mesa Hit-and-Run That Left Cyclist Injured

Authorities sought the public’s help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a cyclist injured in Costa Mesa on Tuesday.

Police officers and fire officials responded to the scene near the intersection of Red Hill Avenue and Bristol Street at around 8:20 a.m., according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The agency released an image from surveillance footage showing a black vehicle traveling behind the cyclist, as well as a still that captured the car after the incident.

The 56-year-old male victim suffered a compound ankle fracture and was taken to a nearby hospital, Costa Mesa police said.

Authorities described the vehicle involved as a 2012 to 2015 black Mercedes Benz SLK300 or SLK350.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 714-754-5264.