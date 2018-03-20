School Board Fires Pico Rivera Teacher Whose Anti-Military Rant Was Caught on Video

A Pico Rivera teacher whose anti-military rant was caught on video and drew widespread condemnation has been terminated from his post, the school board president said.

The El Rancho Unified School District voted unanimously Tuesday evening to fire Gregory Salcido, who taught history at his alma mater El Rancho High School, said Board of Education President Aurora Villon. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Villon said students should feel respected on campus, and in this case, she felt “that was not happening.”

“The classroom should never be a place where students feel that they are picked at, bullied, intimidated,” she said.

