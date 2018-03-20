Mysterious ‘Loch Ness-Type’ Sea Creature Washes Ashore on Georgia Beach

The carcass of what appears to be a strange sea creature was discovered by a boater on a Georgia beach Friday.

Jeff Warren told television station WJAX that he saw the mystery creature Friday afternoon at the Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge in McIntosh County, Georgia.

Warren said in an interview with the Jacksonville, Florida, station he initially thought the animal was a dead seal, but after looking closer he described the approximately 5-foot-long creature as more of a “Loch Ness-type thing.”

He explained to First Coast News, another Jacksonville news outlet, that people at an area restaurant told him of their own version of the Loch Ness Monster, a local legend called “Alty.”

The mystery sea creature apparently dates back to the 1830s.

Amid speculation however, experts point out there could be a perfectly logical and normal explanation for the strange carcass.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official pointed out to WJAX that some sea animals decompose in a such a way that they can resemble a plesiosaur, adding that basking sharks can appear to have a long neck and tiny head when they decompose.

The carcass has yet to be formally identified by marine animal experts.