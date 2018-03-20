× Trump Loses Bid to Kill Lawsuit From O.C. ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Who Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her

A New York judge ruled Tuesday that an Orange County woman who accused President Trump of sexually assaulting her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 can move forward with her defamation suit against him.

Justice Jennifer G. Schecter of New York state court in Manhattan rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers that she dismiss the suit filed last year by Summer Zervos, who was a contestant on his reality television show “The Apprentice.”

The ruling exposes Trump to potentially embarrassing court proceedings that could drag on for months, if not years.

At the request of Zervos’ lawyers, Trump’s campaign agreed in March to preserve all documents it might have concerning allegations that Trump touched Zervos and nine other women inappropriately.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.