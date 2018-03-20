Woman’s Body Found in Santa Fe Springs Parking Lot, Prompting Investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a parking lot in Santa Fe Springs early Tuesday, police said.

About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of Rosecrans Ave. after receiving a call of a “female down,” according to a post on the Whittier Police Department’s Facebook page.

When they arrived at the location, officers found the woman on the ground in the parking lot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name and age have not yet been released. It was not known how or when she died.

No additional details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Rios at 562-409-1850.