$25K Reward to Be Offered for Information in Brutal Attack of South L.A. Street Vendor

Los Angeles city officials are hoping a $25,000 reward will lead the arrest of the people responsible for the beating of a street vendor over the weekend in the Historic South-Central neighborhood.

The reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the those responsible for the brutal attack will offered during a motion by Councilmember Curren Price and family members of victim Pedro Daniel Reyes.

Reyes, 54, was beaten Sunday morning as he was preparing to sell peanuts and other items in the area of South San Pedro Street and East 31st Street.

A group of people approached Reyes and other street vendors demanding money, according to his stepson.

Reyes ran from the group and was beaten badly for it, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. David Krumer told KTLA.

Reyes suffered fractures on his face, a broken jaw and he had multiple teeth knocked out according to his stepson.

The attack was captured on grainy surveillance video taken from a nearby business.

Police are searching for at least five people, including one woman, who were involved in the attack but have been unable to identify any of them.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help with Reyes’ medical bills and living expenses.

Warning: The video below contains graphic and disturbing content, and viewer discretion is advised.