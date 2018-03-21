Can Los Alamitos Take on California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The small Orange County suburb of Los Alamitos has picked a big fight with California by passing a resolution saying it wants nothing to do with "sanctuary state" laws aimed at protecting people here illegally from President Trump's promised immigration crackdown.

Now comes the hard part: Getting legal clearance to opt out.

While legal experts said they are doubtful Los Alamitos can prevail, the city's action has been viewed by some as a shot across the bow in a liberal state that has clashed with Trump on immigration and a variety of other issues. And there are questions about whether other red cities will follow suit.

A crowd of more than 100 people descended on a raucous meeting Monday night when the City Council voted to exempt the city from a California law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.

