Can Los Alamitos Take on California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law?

The small Orange County suburb of Los Alamitos has picked a big fight with California by passing a resolution saying it wants nothing to do with "sanctuary state" laws aimed at protecting people here illegally from President Trump's promised immigration crackdown.

Los Alamitos Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto speaks in favor of an ordinance that exempts the city from California's sanctuary state law on March 19, 2018. Kusumoto admitted the city is still figuring out what to do next. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Now comes the hard part: Getting legal clearance to opt out.

While legal experts said they are doubtful Los Alamitos can prevail, the city's action has been viewed by some as a shot across the bow in a liberal state that has clashed with Trump on immigration and a variety of other issues. And there are questions about whether other red cities will follow suit.

A crowd of more than 100 people descended on a raucous meeting Monday night when the City Council voted to exempt the city from a California law that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration agents.

