Dozens of Low-Income LAUSD Students Get Free Prom Dresses at Annual Charity Event

Posted 2:00 PM, March 21, 2018, by

Nearly 100 low-income students -- including some who are homeless -- from across 30 L.A. Unified schools were gifted with prom dresses, shoes and accessories as part of an annual event put on by the Assistance League of Los Angeles. Courtney Friel reports from Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 21, 2018.