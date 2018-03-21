Frank Buckley Interviews: Charlie Beck, LAPD Chief

Charlie Beck is the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. He oversees 10,000 sworn officers and 3,000 civilian employees. Chief Beck joined the LAPD as an officer in March 1977. The chief recently announced that he was retiring in June.

During this podcast, Chief Beck recalls his four decades of service including the LAPD’s scandals and successes during his 40 years in the department, he responds to President Trump’s criticisms that California law enforcement officers are “soft on crime,” and Chief Beck weighs in with his recommendation on who should be appointed to succeed him in June.

