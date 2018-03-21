‘How Does This Solve the Problem?’: Orange County’s Plan to House Homeless Met With Some Criticism

One day after Orange County supervisors voted to spend more than $70 million to house the homeless, residents in three prosperous cities expressed alarm about a proposal to set up “camp” shelters in their communities.

Besides creating permanent housing, the officials’ plans call for possible camps in Irvine, Laguna Niguel and Huntington Beach on county-owned land. The Irvine City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday to sue the county to stop the proposal.

“How does this solve the problem?” Mayor Donald P. Wagner said during a special meeting he organized to respond to the county.

The county’s idea caused some residents to express anger, suggest other locations for the shelters — and to take digs at their much larger neighbor to the north: Los Angeles.

