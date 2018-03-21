‘How Does This Solve the Problem?’: Orange County’s Plan to House Homeless Met With Some Criticism

One day after Orange County supervisors voted to spend more than $70 million to house the homeless, residents in three prosperous cities expressed alarm about a proposal to set up “camp” shelters in their communities.

"This freaks me out. I moved to O.C. because I thought it would be a safe place. Now it's getting more and more like L.A.," said one office manager in Irvine. "Who wants tons of traffic, high prices and all kinds of unwanted people around you?" (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Besides creating permanent housing, the officials’ plans call for possible camps in Irvine, Laguna Niguel and Huntington Beach on county-owned land. The Irvine City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday to sue the county to stop the proposal.

“How does this solve the problem?” Mayor Donald P. Wagner said during a special meeting he organized to respond to the county.

The county’s idea caused some residents to express anger, suggest other locations for the shelters — and to take digs at their much larger neighbor to the north: Los Angeles.

