L.A. County Issues Mandatory Evacuation Orders for Areas Burned by Creek, La Tuna Fires

Los Angeles County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Wednesday evening in areas scorched by the Creek and La Tuna fires ahead of what's been anticipated as "the strongest storm of the year" in Southern California.

The first band of light rain is exiting late this evening. Rainfall rates with this band were around 0.10 inch/hr. Rain intensity will increase into Wed-Thu. #CAstorm #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/miMddWGsH1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2018

Here's one weather models (HRRR) interpretation of the rainfall across SW #CAwx through Wednesday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain likely at times especially VTA county and north. #CAstorm #laweather #larain #socal pic.twitter.com/LFNbQgkj7U — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2018

The mandatory orders, effective 6 p.m. Wednesday, were issued for Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, Little Tujunga and the 8300 to 9000 blocks of La Tuna Canyon Road.

Voluntary evacuations, effective 6 p.m. Wednesday, were issued for the 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road to Sunland Boulevard, the northern border of Day Street, the eastern border of Plainview Avenue and the western border Sherman Grove Avenue.

Authorities planned to set up an evacuation center at Sylmar High School at 13050 Borden Ave. and at the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 Sepulveda Blvd.

Residents were encouraged to take large animals to secure locations. Owners could take them to the Hansen Dam Horse Park at 11127 Orcas Ave. in Lake View Terrace starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas burned by the Thomas Fire as well, affecting more than 30,000 residents and workers in Santa Barbara County and about 2,400 in Ventura County.