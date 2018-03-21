Eric Garcetti Says L.A. Can End Street Homelessness in a Decade

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti knows the perils of offering bold pronouncements about taming homelessness in L.A.

During his first mayoral campaign in 2013, he vowed to end chronic homelessness. Once in office, Garcetti said he would find housing for the city’s homeless veterans, first by 2015 and then 2016, before scrapping a timeline altogether.

Garcetti now seeks to cut the city’s “unsheltered” population in half in the next five years and reduce it to “functional zero” by 2028 — the final year of funding from the Measure H and Proposition HHH ballot measures, spokeswoman Anna Bahr said this week.

“The mayor set goals that establish a realistic timeline to end homelessness,” Bahr said in an email.

