Long Beach Woman Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison After Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend During Fight

A Long Beach woman was sentenced Wednesday for fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a fight in 2016, officials announced.

Yvonne Marie Pina, 34, was sentenced to seven years in state prison for killing Aaron Flores on March 1, 2016, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Pina pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Feb. 14, and that she admitted to using a knife during the crime.

The couple had been fighting for several days when Flores tried to leave Pina’s home using her car, the District Attorney’s Office said. While Flores asked a neighbor to use a phone when he was unable to leave, Pina allegedly obtained a knife from her home.

Prosecutors said Pina approached Flores, who was outside with the neighbor, and asked him if he wanted to hit her. She stabbed Flores, who then said, “Look at me. What did you do to me?” according to authorities.

The District Attorney’s Office said Pina immediately tried to help him by driving him to a hospital, where he died. The victim was 21.

Police arrested Pina at the hospital.

The Long Beach Police Department investigated the case.