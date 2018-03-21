Man Charged After Allegedly Trying to Use Fake ID to Sneak Into L.A. County Jail

A Sunland man has been charged in connection with trying to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility using a fake ID and several weapons, officials announced Wednesday.

Greg Baghoomian, 28, faces charges of bringing a gun into a jail, possessing a counterfeit seal and unlawful use of a badge, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Baghoomian allegedly went into the Los Angeles County Inmate Reception Center and presented a fake FBI badge, officials said.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies tried to verify his credentials and Baghoomian ran away and tried to go into Men’s Central Jail across the street, officials said.

Deputies notified officials at the Men’s Central Jail and they detained Baghoomian and booked him into the same facility he tried to sneak into.

He was in possession of a 10-inch hunting knife, two Taser devices and two sets of handcuffs, officials said.

Baghoomian is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday and his bail was set at $45,000. He faces a year and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.