Man Charged in Fatal Beating of 89-Year-Old Woman in Hollywood

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal beating of an 89-year-old woman in Hollywood last month, officials announced Wednesday.

Jerrod Vaile-Martindale, 29, was charged Feb. 23 with murder and elder abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was also charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon, “shoes and feet,” in a crime.

Prosecutors allege that on Feb. 21 Vaile-Martindale was visiting an apartment in the 7000 block of Hawthorn Avenue where his father was living with three people, including the victim, Julia Myers.

At some point Vaile-Martindale beat the victim to death, but the motive behind the crime has not been released.

No further information about the crime or the possible motive was released Wednesday.

Vaile-Martindale’s arraignment was postponed in February and he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, officials aid. He faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

His bail was previously set at $2 million.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the incident.