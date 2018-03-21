Minor Dies in Hospital After Fire Ravaged Compton Home; Incident Still Under Investigation: LASD

A minor was pronounced dead Wednesday after suffering smoke inhalation from a house fire in Compton, authorities said.

Officers responded to the burning home on the 16300 block of South Essey Avenue at around 12:43 a.m. on Monday. They reported finding a female juvenile and a woman both injured inside the house. Two dogs were found dead on the property.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 13 minutes, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Structure Fire: 16000 Essey Ave #UnicorporatedCompton #FS31 units on scene of a residential fire w/ heavy smoke and fire conditions. KD of fire in 13 mins. 2 victims found w/smoke inhalation transported to local trauma center. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KnmJ7GCBgv — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) March 19, 2018

While the minor has died, the adult victim remained in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, authorities said.

An individual who identified herself as a family member told KTLA on Monday that the victims were her mother and her 17-year-old daughter, Brittney Razo, who went by the name Alex.

Another woman, who told KTLA that she rented the front portion of the house, said she and the victims were watching TV, unaware of the fire. A neighbor alerted them, the woman said.

Students at Manuel Dominguez High School said Alex was a well-liked student who served as band captain.

“I’m in the same drum line with him; I played snare with him,” Hector Ramirez said. “We’re like family.”

Detectives have not determined what caused the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

