Spinal Neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Lanman joined us live with tips on how to prevent neck and back pain. Dr. Lanman gave us recommendations on exercises, foods we should be eating, the recommended way to set up your desk, proper ways to sleep and more. Dr. Lanman’s practice is located at 450 N Roxbury Dr. in Beverly Hills. For more information, click HERE.
Preventing Neck & Back Pain With Exercise, Diet & More
-
NEW YEAR! NEW YOU! Exercise for Those Who Can’t!
-
Simple Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Healthier With Dr. Nicole Avena
-
Easy Ways to Boost Your Heart Health With Dr. Steven Gundry
-
British Man’s Attempt to Hold in Sneeze Leads to Ruptured Throat, Lands Him in Hospital
-
‘It Was a Mangled Stump’: North Carolina Woman, With Bionic Arm, Recovers From Brutal Shark Attack
-
-
After Pregnant Woman Complains of Back Pain, Doctor Delivers Baby on Air France Flight Headed to New York
-
How to Pick the Perfect Mattress With Dr. Breus
-
Problems that Lead to Braces With Dr. Lin
-
What Effective Parents Know That Frustrated Parent’s Don’t With Dr. Deborah Gilboa
-
Do’s and Don’ts of How to Be Single and Happy With Dr. Jennifer Taitz
-
-
How to Improve Your Child’s Gut Health With Dr. Gundry
-
Spices to Improve Your Health & Lose Weight With ‘Spice Up, Slim Down’ Author, Dr. Melina Jampolis
-
U.K. Appoints Minister for Loneliness in Effort to Tackle Social Isolation