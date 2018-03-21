Residents Brace for Potential Flooding, Mudslides as Storm Moves Into SoCal

Moderate rains continued to soak Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Wednesday morning as residents in fire- and mudslide-battered communities braced for what is expected to be Southern California's largest storm of the season.
The storm — a vast atmospheric river of tropical moisture known as a "pineapple express" — made landfall Tuesday night.
"It's going to be steady, light rain with periods of heavy rain," said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "In the Santa Barbara mountains, they've had an inch so far."
Seto said he expects heavier bouts of rain in the evening and into Thursday.
