Trump Faults Justice Dept. on Arizona ‘DACA’ Driver’s License Case, Citing Fox Business News Host

President Trump faulted the Justice Department on Wednesday for its handling of a case involving the young immigrants known as “Dreamers,” citing the punditry of Fox Business News analyst Lou Dobbs.

“Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona,” Trump tweeted. “I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review.”

Dobbs, long an anti-immigration hardliner, is not a lawyer.

Trump’s latest slam against a department staffed at the top by his appointees was one of several he fired off Wednesday morning, including two others aimed at special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, a Justice Department appointee probing Russia’s election interference and actions by Trump and his associates. He deleted one tweet that was riddled with errors and rewrote it, still misspelling the word “counsel.”

