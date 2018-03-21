Vermont Set to Become Only State That Has Never Sent a Woman to Capitol Hill

Once Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi is sworn in as a US senator, there will be only one state remaining that has never sent a woman to either chamber in Congress — Vermont.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant formally announced Wednesday that Hyde-Smith, the state’s agriculture commissioner, will fill the spot to be vacated by Sen. Thad Cochran, when he steps down April 1. Hyde-Smith also announced Wednesday her plans to run in the special election this November to permanently fill the seat.

Upon taking office, Hyde-Smith will become the 23rd woman currently in the Senate — a record — and sixth female Republican senator in office.

Hyde-Smith, who will become Mississippi’s first-ever female senator, will hold the job until a November special election in which voters will select a candidate to fill the remaining two years of Cochran’s term.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands also hasn’t been represented by a woman either.

Fifty-one women have served in the Senate (34 Democrats, 17 Republicans). Hyde-Smith will become the 52nd.

If Hyde-Smith runs to keep the job, it would set up a three-way showdown with Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel — who has already announced his candidacy — and Democratic former Rep. Mike Espy.

The special election, held on the same day as this year’s midterm elections, comes with a unique twist: There’s no primary, and candidates will run without party labels. If no one breaks 50%, the top two finishers, regardless of party, would advance to a runoff.

Hyde-Smith, a 58-year-old beef cattle farmer, served as a Democrat in Mississippi’s state senate before switching parties.

The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported that Hyde-Smith met privately with Bryant on Monday night before the two walked into a reception together. Bryant’s office didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Cochran, who was first elected to the Senate in 1978 and has faced health issues in recent months, recently announced that he is stepping down from the Senate on April 1.