Backlash Kills Plan for Homeless Shelter in Huntington Beach

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel on Wednesday withdrew her support for placing a homeless shelter on the site of an abandoned landfill in Huntington Beach — just two days after voting to direct county staff to develop a plan for emergency shelters on county-owned land there and at two other cities.

The plan prompted significant backlash, with the Huntington Beach City Council authorizing the city attorney during a closed session Monday to take any necessary legal action to stop it.

The Irvine and Laguna Niguel city councils voted Tuesday to sue the county over the plans for their cities.

The opposition underscores the challenges Orange County faces as it tries to find housing for homeless people who have been evicted from massive camps along the Santa Ana River. A federal judge has said the county needs to find solutions.

