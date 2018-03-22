Bad Smell Leads San Diego County Prison Officials to Inmate Who’d Been Dead for Days

An inmate at the state prison in Otay Mesa was dead for days last April before prison staffers realized it, according to a recently released autopsy report.

Staffers initially blamed the smell on the sewer system. And during that time, the man’s cellmate discouraged people from checking on the already dead inmate, who was under a blanket on his bunk at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

The cellmate, it turns out, was serving time for homicide in connection with the death of his own father, whose decomposed body had been found under a mattress in his home.

The medical examiner’s office, which released the report earlier this month, said James Acuna’s cause of death was “undetermined,” noting it was possible the 58-year-old inmate serving a third prison term died of natural causes.

