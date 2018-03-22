× For Police, Catching Stoned Drivers Isn’t as Easy as Pulling Over a Drunken Motorist at a DUI Stop

The man San Diego Police Officer John Perdue pulled over in the Hillcrest neighborhood late last year did not hesitate to admit the smell wafting from his car was marijuana.

After the driver said he not only smoked pot recently but did it on a regular basis, Perdue ran him through several field sobriety tests. The man passed them all without a stumble.

In the case of a drunk driver, a breathalyzer could have confirmed whether a person was impaired by alcohol. But there isn’t such a device for marijuana.

Faced with a driver who confessed to habitually smoking marijuana but no proof the man was impaired at the moment, Perdue decided to let him go.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

There's no breathalyzer test for #marijuana. There's also no legal limit for pot in California. So when it comes to catching stoned drivers, police here have to make a judgment call to determine whether someone's high. My latest with @JamesQueallyLAT https://t.co/nMND8C8uLL — Sarah Parvini 🦅 (سارا) (@sarahparvini) March 22, 2018