Man Dies Along 605 Freeway in Norwalk After Severing Artery by Punching a Window

A man who was involved in a domestic disturbance died after a piece of glass from a plate-glass window he punched severed his artery, officials said.

The man was found dead in a vehicle on the shoulder of the 605 Freeway near the Firestone Boulevard exit early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation revealed that the 47-year-old man had been involved in a domestic disturbance in the city the previous night.

During the incident, the man punched a window, which caused a laceration to his left arm that severed an artery.

The man then got into his vehicle and drove away from the area, officials said.

Investigators believe that he died after getting on the 605 Freeway where he was found. Two lanes of the highway in the area were closed during the investigation.

Officials did not release any additional details about the domestic incident or who was involved.

The death is being investigated as accidental.