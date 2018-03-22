Memorial Service Underway for Rookie Police Officer Killed in Pomona

A memorial service is being held Thursday for the rookie police officer killed during a call in Pomona earlier this month.

Greggory Casillas was killed during a lengthy standoff in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street when he was shot through a door on March 9.

The suspect in the shooting, 38-year-old Isaias De Jesus Valencia, has been charged with murder in Casillas’ death.

Casillas, a 30-year-old father of two, was just about to complete his field training when he was gunned down.

Thursday’s service for Casillas was being held at Purpose Church located at 601 N. Garey Avenue in Pomona.

The Pomona Police Officers Association has set up a fund to support the Casillas family.

The Casillas family is also holding a fundraising raffle event at Craft Beer Cellar in Eagle Rock on Friday, March 23, from 6PM to 10PM. They are located at 1353 Colorado Blvd. in Los Angeles.